FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for an on-site solar energy and battery storage portfolio, which will be one of the largest such projects in California and in Fresno, according to the City of Fresno.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is really monumental not only for the city of Fresno but the entire state of California,” says the City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

According to the city, the project is currently taking shape at three energy-intensive sites: the Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility, the Northeast Surface Water Treatment Facility, and the Southeast Surface Water Treatment Facility.

City of Fresno

City of Fresno

City of Fresno

“Additionally, these projects will save taxpayer money – more than $100 million over the next 20 years just from the DPU sites. I’m proud of Fresno for leading the way by advancing towards our energy goals, creating local jobs, and saving taxpayer funds in the process,” Mayor Dyer said.

According to the city of Fresno under the terms of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the City, ForeFront Power develops, owns, and maintains the solar and storage portfolio. ForeFront Power charges the City a fixed, below-market rate for electricity, which is locked in for the 20-year duration of the agreement. ForeFront Power will continue to operate and maintain the system at no cost to the City.

The city says the development of the City’s solar and storage has created 192 local jobs, with the three DPU sites contributing 120 of these local jobs.