FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several businesses in a strip mall were evacuated after a semi-truck caught fire behind a grocery store, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called out to the Papaya Fresh International Marketplace on Shaw and West avenues for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a semi-truck that was parked at the loading dock behind the business.

After calling for more fire engines, firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control before it could fully spread into the store.

Papaya Fresh and other neighboring businesses in the strip mall were evacuated as crews worked to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say that products were being unloaded from the semi-trailer into the business when flames broke out.

Firefighters say they don’t believe anything inside of the trailer caused the fire.