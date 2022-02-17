Fresno Grizzlies single-game tickets on sale for 2022 season

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies have begun selling single-game tickets for the 2022 season, as well as unveiled their 2022 promotional calendar.

Opening night is currently scheduled for April 8, at Chukchansi Park against the Stockton Ports.

Notable events on the promotional calendar, that were highlighted by the Grizzlies in their announcement include.

  • Power Rangers Night, April 23
  • Independence Day Celebration, July 4
  • Tacos Weekend, July 22-24
  • Mavel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night, Aug. 2

“I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s promotional calendar and know that there is truly something on it for every single fan,” Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks said.

The 2022 season will be the team’s 20th in Downtown Fresno and 24th since the team’s inception in 1998.

