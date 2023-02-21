FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the 2023 baseball season right around the corner, the Fresno Grizzlies have released their promotional schedule.

Of the Grizzlies’ 66 home games, over half of the dates have a unique promotion tied to them with even more to be added at a later date. The home opener will take place on April 11, and include a magnet schedule giveaway and post-game fireworks.

Early in the year, Grizzlies will include promotions like a Valley Tribute Jersey giveaway on April 15 and a special appearance by the Zooperstars.

Also, some favorite promotions are returning including Halfway to Halloween which includes a Grizzlies Tote Bag giveaway on April 28, Star Wars Night featuring Friday Night Fireworks on May 12, and Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night on September 9.

Fans of The Office can head to the ballpark on Famous Sitcom Night on September 8, which will be featuring an appearance from Leslie David Baker, better known as Stanley.

Single-game tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m., starting at $12, and can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Also, visit their site to see their many other promotional dates.