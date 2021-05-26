Fresno Grizzlies prepare to welcome fans at full capacity: ‘We’ve been waiting and dreaming’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies announced Wednesday that they will allow fans back in Chukchansi Park at full capacity starting June 15.

June 15 is the day that the state is planning to fully reopen its economy – with no capacity limits and no social distancing required.

Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks said the last time they were operating at full capacity was September 2019.

“It’s been a long layover for us. We missed an entire season, and we’ve been waiting and dreaming of the moment where we would be able to turn the page and be in a place where we can open up safely at full capacity,” Franks said.

He said they will be following state guidance; those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask starting June 15.

Franks said that they’ve been working with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to properly implement state guidance, and he added that they want to ensure fans feel comfortable at the ballpark. There will be some sections remaining socially distanced.

“We really benefit from having a large outdoor ballpark where we can still accommodate everybody that wants to come out,” Franks said.

The news from the Fresno Grizzlies comes as positivity rates are continuing to decline in the state and the Central Valley.

For the Visalia Rawhide, president and co-owner Sam Sigal said they have yet to hear from the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency on whether they will be able to open at full capacity on June 15th – but they’re optimistic.

“We don’t know anything official yet, we’ve been in contact with the county, right now we’re playing it day by day,” Sigal said. “At the same time, it does give us hope that once that day arrives and our first game after that going forward it will be a lot closer to normal than we’ve had.”