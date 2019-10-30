Fresno Grizzlies host free World Series Game 7 watch party at Chuckchansi Park

Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman celebrate after Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 7-2 to tie the series at 3-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Grizzlies announced Wednesday that they are inviting the Central Valley to Chuckchansi Park tonight for a free watch party to cheer on their parent team, the Washington Nationals, who will take on the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

The watch party will feature $3 12-ounce draft beers, $3 well drinks and a food truck.

Gate two at Kern and H streets will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch at 5:08 p.m. There is free parking available in Lot 1 near Kern and H streets.

The Astros were the Grizzlies’ parent team from 2015 to 2018. They won the 2017 World Series during that time.

The San Francisco Giants were the previous parent team for Fresno from 1998 to 2014. The Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014 during their Grizzlies affiliation.

The Grizzlies won the Triple-A National Championship in 2015.

