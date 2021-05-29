Fresno Grizzlies holds job fair this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Grizzlies are preparing to get the stadium back open at full capacity.

Officials say they need to hire up to 150 new employees. The organization held a job fair at Chukchansi Park on Saturday.

Officials say they’re looking to fill a variety of positions, from security to cooks to video crew members.

Vice President of Operations Shaun O’Brien says above all they’re just looking forward to bringing everyone back to the park.

If you missed the job fair, no worries, you can still apply here.

