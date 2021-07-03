Fresno Grizzlies, Fuego FC rally behind children with cancer during ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’ event

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno Grizzlies joined the Fuego Futbol Club (FC) to show their support for children battling cancer.

A night to feel good, that was Fuego FC’s goal when they came up with the Not All Heroes Wear Capes event – a time dedicated to celebrating Central Valley children who are battling cancer.

The Fuego FC gave out the tickets to cancer patients and their families during a pre-game event held at the Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company.

“There’s a little boy who dresses up like this for chemo every time he comes, and he has superpowers and overcomes chemotherapy every week,” said Fuego FC President Chris Wilson.

At the event, children like Shannon Tatem, who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last March, get tickets to the Grizzlies game and take part in a march to Chukchansi Park.

The children also get a chance to use their superpowers to set off fireworks at the end of the game

“We just wanted to dedicate everything we do – from start to end – to them,” said Fuego FC’s Andrea Andrade, a current cancer patient.

As for Scarlett, she says she’s more of a soccer fan than a baseball fan, but she’s happy to be at the game, encouraging other cancer patients with her “Scarlett Strong” t-shirt and superhero cape.

“It encourages everybody at home to keep fighting cancer,” explained Scarlett.

The Grizzlies are expecting a big turnout for their 4th of July game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tioga Sequoia will also be having a block party with Fresno-Street eats across the street from the stadium as well.