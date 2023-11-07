FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies announced their sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to the Fresno Gizzlies.

The Grizzlies says they will remain as the Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies under the existing leadership of President and General Manager, Derek Franks, and current front office staff.

“We want to thank the City of Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer, and the Fresno City Council for their support of this partnership and their commitment to stabilizing the franchise in Fresno for many years to come,” said Michael Baker, Managing Partner of Fresno Sports & Events and current owner of the Grizzlies. “We are passing the torch to DBH, Derek, and the staff with full confidence that they will preserve and celebrate the fan experience that defines the Grizzlies.”

“Our partnership with Fresno over the past three years has been a tremendous success and I’m excited for that to continue under Diamond Baseball Holdings,” said Dick Monfort, Owner/Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Rockies.

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.