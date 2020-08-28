Fresno Greek Fest will be a drive-through event this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 60th annual Fresno Greek Fest was going to be held Saturday and Sunday, but due to the pandemic, it has been moved to September as a drive-through to-go event.

Organizers at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church say there will be a series of meal events. Each of the events will offer a different main course with sides and a dessert.

The first will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from noon until 8:00 p.m. with additional dates that will be added.

Organizers say the drive-thru will be pick up only and will be located under shade cloth at the church south parking lot gate on Yale Avenue.

