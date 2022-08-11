FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 60th edition of the Fresno Greek Fest has moved to September.

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church announced Thursday that their event filled with food, fun, and festivities will take place September 16-18 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 2219 North Orchard Street.

The Fresno Greek Fest is a three-day celebration of everything Greek, including authentic ethnic food, games, shopping, nightlife, dancing, and live music.

The event will be on from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on September 16, 11:00 a.m. to midnight on September 17 and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 18.

In past years, proceeds from the Greek Fest have gone to a variety of organizations including neighborhood food pantries, children with cancer, prison ministry, and the needy worldwide. This year, organizers say the event will help operations at the Poverello House.

For more information, you can visit their website at fresnogreekfest.com.