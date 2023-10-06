FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE-KGPE) – The Savannah Bananas are going on tour and will be stopping in Fresno at Chukchansi Park in May 2024.

The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. According to their website, they take chances, test the rules, and challenge the ways things are supposed to be.

The Savannah Bananas announced they will be playing at Chickchansi Park from May 3-5, 2024 against their adversary team – The Savannah Party Animals.

The team likes to put their own spin on the games they play. They perform choreographed dances every game and play what they like to call “Banana ball,” taking the standard baseball rules and updating them to better fit their entertaining style of play.

“Banana ball” is a faster version of baseball. It has fast-paced rules and emphasizes continuous play. They don’t take the lengthy pauses that traditional baseball is often criticized for. They also include a two-hour time limit on games.

Players aren’t allowed to bunt or step out of the batter’s box and there are no pitchers’ mound visits. Walks are now called sprints, and foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs.

The Savannah Bananas played in Fresno in July for their World Baseball Tour to a sold-out crowd.

To attend their 2024 world tour, fans will need to join a ticket lottery list, which opened Thursday and will close on Dec. 1.

Those selected from a random drawing two months before the event will be able to buy tickets.