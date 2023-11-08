FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week a $156.4 million state Homekey grant to help rapidly expand the availability of housing for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness – with a portion of that going to Fresno County.

According to the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, these grants will fund 12 projects across six California counties: Alameda, Fresno, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Francisco, and Riverside. Collectively, the awards approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) bring the total of units funded by Homekey to 14,040.

“Homekey continues to demonstrate that we can build quickly, and at a fraction of the usual cost, to deliver much-needed affordable homes for California struggling to find a place to live. There’s still more work ahead, but the state is confronting this housing crisis head-on,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Originally launched just months into the COVID-19 pandemic as an extension of Project Roomkey to eliminate the need for congregate shelters among a particularly vulnerable group of Californians – Homekey funds additional building types and supports a broader population of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This includes young people transitioning to adulthood from foster care or an unsafe environment.

According to Newsom, $400 million remains to be awarded from the current round of funding.