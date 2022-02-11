Fresno gets nearly $1 million to help get kids outside more

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has been awarded around $1 million from the state in part of Governor Newsom’s goal to expand cultural and natural resource access to youth in underserved communities throughout California.

On Friday, Mayor Jerry Dyer and the Newsom Administration’s Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot met at Radio Park and announced the $14.9 million grant awards that will be distributed to various organizations throughout the state.

State officials say all grant funding will go towards supporting small capital asset projects, educational and job and outreach programs in underserved and low-income communities across California.

Crowfoot says Newsom’s goal is to get all Californians outdoors to explore the state’s historical sites, natural places and diverse cultures.

“Helping kids from all our communities get outdoors and into nature supports their physical, emotional and mental health,” said Secretary Crowfoot.

“Launching this grant program today is a big step toward this vision.”

According to state officials, nearly $1 million in grant money from the state will go towards supporting Fresno youth’s access to outdoor activities.

Dyer says before taking office, he prioritized investment in Fresno’s youth when establishing his vision for the city.

“These youth and park grant awards are exactly the kinds of investment in our youth that I envisioned, especially in light of the physical, emotional and mental impact of the COVID pandemic,” said Dyer. “These grants are an investment that will give our youths and their families even more opportunities. When we all pitch in, our youth win and we truly become One Fresno.”

One non-profit organization in Fresno that will receive funding from the state program is the California Health Collaborative which works to enhance, “the quality of life and health of the people of California, particularly the underserved and underrepresented,” according to their website.

Senior director of California Health Collaborative Daisy Lopez says the state’s funding will help the non-profit support the overall health and well-being of local youth.

“The benefits of being outdoors, such as increasing physical activity, reducing stress, and building confidence, are crucial to the overall health and wellbeing of our young people,” said Lopez. “This funding will support us in partnering with local youth to increase access to the positive effects of being outside while connecting to their peers and building awareness of local and statewide natural resources.”

In Dec., Fresno’s Radio Park received more than $6 million in grant funding from the state for various improvements. Some of these improvements include the addition of a splash park, renovated soccer field, two playgrounds, art murals, and a performing arts stage.

State officials also say the Youth Community Access Program grants will support wellness activities for youth that include trips to national parks and beaches, “outdoor adventures” in the Central Valley for teens, hands-on agricultural training for kids to learn about farming, and access to the San Joaquin River Park.

Other cities and organizations in the Central Valley that will receive grant funding include Parlier, Reedley, Orange Cove, Madera County, the San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation Trust, Inc., and Building Youth Tomorrow Today.

A total of 65 organizations will be awarded grants from the state’s Youth Community Access Program in hopes of encouraging and supporting youth’s access to outdoor activities.