Fresno gets creative with handing out candy this Halloween

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Halloween weekend is coming up and some trick-or-treaters are sure to come by asking for sweets, while some are getting really creative so they can still stay safe and social distance–making candy chutes and even a type of catapult.

“We can’t have a normal Halloween this year because of the pandemic and a lot of people were kind of just admitting defeat and going and not doing anything. We decided instead we can build something,” said 18-year-old, Sean Linneman of Fresno.

“Gets them out of the house, gets them some resemblance of normalcy and still be safe and make it look really cool in the process.”

For something a little simpler, you can pre-order candy chutes at Fastsigns in Fresno or Clovis and are also a no-touch option for giving or receiving candy.

“Very easy to make, we have a flatbed printer that prints directly to it so should be nice and easy for everybody to use and handle through the Halloween evening,” said Kim Craigo, the owner of FastSigns Fresno & Clovis.

It is highly discouraged to trick-or-treat this weekend, but Dr. Rais Vohra of the Fresno County Department of Public Health provides more ideas if deciding to do so.

“Think about creating bags that you pass out or leave out in your yard and then people are getting really creative with ziplines.”

He also advised that COVID-19 regulations should be followed.

“Keep away from zombies — I mean keep away from people without a mask. Wear a mask and wear a real mask whether it’s a cloth mask or a surgical mask–not the kind of plastic costume mask, those are not going to protect you,” said Vohra.

