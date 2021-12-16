FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Eagle-eyed (and eared) viewers of “Hot Ones” may have caught a shout-out to Fresno in the latest season of the prolific YouTube series.

Hot Ones?

“Hot Ones,” the extraordinarily popular YouTube series where celebrities sample increasingly hot chicken wing sauces while answering questions from the show’s host Sean Evans, is the most popular offering YouTube channel ‘First We Feast.’

In season six, the first “dab,” or hot wing sauce sample, that the celebrities try is “The Classic Hot Sauce, Garlic Fresno Edition.”

“Hot Ones” host Sean Evans introduces the season 16 hot sauce lineup which features the “Garlic Fresno Edition” batting leadoff as celebrities take on the spicy challenge.

In a YouTube video revealing the season 16 hot sauce line-up, Evans says one of the elements that differentiate the Fresno edition of the classic blue-label sauce is some “extra garlic oomph” and the addition of “Smokin’ Ed’s Fresno chiles.”

“Chef’s kiss,” says Evans.

Fresno Edition?

Created by “Heatonist” the website for the Fresno edition describes the creation of the sauce as a “delicious accident” saying that a batch of classic hot sauce was inadvertently created with 10 times more garlic than usual, creating the “Garlic Fresno Edition.”

What puts the “Fresno” in the Garlic Fresno Edition is the “organic Fresno chiles.”

Fresno chiles?

The Fresno chile is a medium heat chile originally cultivated by Clarence Brown Hamlin in 1952. According to specialtyproduce.com, the Fresno chile was named as such to honor Hamlin’s home of Fresno County. The peppers are grown in the Central Valley and are considered a “gateway pepper” due to their heat not overwhelming their flavor.

Fresno chiles are said to measure anywhere from 2,500 to 8,000 on the Scoville scale. That scale measures the heat of chili peppers, which can range anywhere from zero to 3,000,000 Scoville heat units.

Scoville level?

“Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner, originally born in Modesto, tests the “Garlic Fresno Edition” in the Nov. 11 episode of “Hot Ones”

“Hot Ones” measures the garlic Fresno edition of “The Classic Hot Sauce” at 1,700 Scoville level. Celebrities running the hot sauce gauntlet that leads off with the Fresno edition have included Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Simu Liu, Rob Lowe, Jeremy Renner, Salma Hayek, and Mila Kunis.

Want to try?

If you want to take a ride on “spice mountain” yourself, Heatonist sells a bottle of The Classic Garlic Fresno Edition on its website. A 5-ounce bottle of the hot sauce runs for $10 and is limited to two bottles per customer. The website recommends the Fresno edition be used with eggs, pizza, shrimp scampi, and of course wings, calling it “like a sriracha but with no sugar.”

Photo of a bottle of the Garlic Fresno Edition available on the Heatonist website

Foodies seem to love the sauce with reviewers on the site saying it is “absolutely delicious, ran through the whole bottle within a week,” and that they “will for sure be buying this one again.” Currently, The Classic Garlic Fresno Edition is rated at 5 stars with 578 reviews.