FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has been awarded a $7.3 million grant to increase firefighter staffing, city officials announced on Wednesday.

The funds will allow the Fresno Fire Department (FFD) to hire 24 new firefighters, improving the minimum daily staffing and more closely aligning with state and national staffing standards.

According to fire department officials, the department has 95 firefighters on duty per day.

This will improve our response capabilities throughout the community and improve firefighter safety. Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis

The grant will allow the department to add one additional squad (for a total of four in the city) to address the increasing call volume in the City of Fresno.

Additionally, this will allow the department to add one additional firefighter to six apparatus, for a total of four personnel on 22 fire apparatus.

According to city officials, the Fresno Fire Department is among the busiest in the nation.