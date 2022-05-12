FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno officials announced Thursday that the city would receive $13.4 million to help unhoused residents.

The money the city received from the State of California’s “Homekey” will be used for the conversion of the Parkway Inn into 62 units of interim housing for those experiencing homelessness, according to city officials.

The funds will also be used for supportive services, such as comprehensive case management, employment assistance, educational support, and behavioral health services.