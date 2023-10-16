FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Fresno have fallen 22.2 cents in the last week.

In a survey done by GasBuddy of 364 stations in Fresno, gas averaged $5.44 a gallon.

Prices in Fresno are 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and starts at $4.41 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fresno was priced at $4.89 a gallon on Sunday and the most expensive was $6.19 a gallon, a difference of $1.30 a gallon.

