FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say the fire started around 4:00 a.m. near Washington Avenue and 3rd Street. When firefighters arrived they say the detached garage was fully involved.

Firefighters say they’ve responded to fires at the same garage twice in the past. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.