Fresno gang member arrested suspected of pimping 18-year-old, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Police have arrested a gang member suspected of pimping an 18-year-old and illegally possessing a firearm, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Police say on Tuesday, detectives contacted an 18-year-old who they say was a victim of human trafficking.

Upon investigating, detectives identified Isaiah Jordan Sims, 24, as the suspect in the human trafficking investigation, according to police.

Police say Sims is a gang member on parole.

Detectives tracked Sims to a home in the 1000 block of East Dakota Avenue where he was arrested. Police say he had a 9mm handgun at the time of the arrest and was booked into the Fresno County Jail for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and pimping.

Police officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending after the evidence is analyzed.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say as it continues to focus on violent crime, the department’s Special Investigation Bureau is also focusing on investigating instances of suspected human trafficking and rescuing victims of human trafficking.