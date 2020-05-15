Fresno FoodMaxx reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno FoodMaxx store is open for business again following a temporary closure due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
In a post on Facebook, the store at 3241 W. Shaw Avenue returned to normal hours of operations Thursday.
Store staff say it was temporarily closed Wednesday due to an employee testing positive. It has since been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
