Fresno flower shop prepares for busy Valentine’s Day despite recent setbacks

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It’s game day for one Fresno business –and not because of the Superbowl.

It’s Valentine’s Day’s eve and David Huxley and his husband are in the business of love.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it,” says Huxley, owner of In Love flower shop.

From fancy, 6-hour-workday arrangements, to more traditional bouquets, “It’s been pretty crazy,” shares Huxley.

“Everybody seems to be ordering early, so several times in the week we’ve had to go back to L.A for flowers.”

And they’ve got it all –even something for that guy who owes you an apology.

“I have guys come in all the time saying, ‘I’m in trouble and I need a big bouquet’. Or usually, I’ll ask how big do you need? How much trouble?” Huxley laughs.

Love is a rollercoaster, and so is business for this flower shop recently celebrating its 3-year anniversary. Most of their time in business has meant adjusting during the pandemic.

“It went from like 15 to 20 funerals a week, all the way up to sometimes 50 a day,” said Huxley.

The week did not start out great for them either. In Love had its first break-in.

“Front window, they busted it out and grabbed some bears. But we’re trying to stay positive,” the co-owner said, adding it’s all still a learning experience.

“It’s a scary thing. There’s so many things to buy. There’s bears, and chocolates, do we have enough flowers.”

Huxley says the shop also struggled to find enough employees, much like other businesses across the board during the pandemic.

But this weekend, Huxley says they’re happy to help customers make that special someone in their lives smile.