FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man lost his car to a canal while fishing Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:30 p.m. CHP says they were on Jensen and Alta Avenues for a car fully submerged into a canal.

On scene, officers determined the vehicle was unoccupied with the help of an underwater drone and were able to successfully extract the car from the canal.

Investigators eventually determined a man who was fishing had accidentally let his car roll into the body of water.

CHP says the uninjured man walked home and called in the report.