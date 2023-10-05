FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Big Fresno Fair and the Fresno Fire Department commemorated the 30th year of the “Firefighters Creating Memories” community outreach program on Thursday.

Firefighters say “Firefighters Creating Memories” is a public-private community outreach program that partners local firefighters with families of children who have special needs. This unique program was created locally by members of the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department says since 1994, off-duty firefighters have escorted children and their families through the Big Fresno Fair at no cost.

They say this concept utilizes firefighters’ experience and medical training to provide any assistance that may be needed. With this assistance, children and their families can enjoy rides, play carnival games, and experience areas of the Fair that they may otherwise be unable to.

Organizers say this program is made possible through partnerships with the Fresno Fire Chiefs Foundation, Butch Butler Entertainment, Fresno Firefighters Local 202, The Fresno County Fair Board, and other local non-profit organizations. Children are selected from several organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Break the Barriers, and Valley Children’s Hospital.

This took place at the Big Fresno Fair on Thursday.