FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department has been flooded with calls of reported fires as the Fourth of July celebrations continue into the night.

Around 9:00 p.m., the department reported that firefighters were responding to twelve separate fires throughout the city. All twelve of the fires, ranging in different sizes, were reported within just minutes of each other.

Less than an hour later, firefighters were called out to a house fire near Farris and Thomas avenues.

Drone footage provided by a viewer captured power lines burning and flames shooting out from the roof of a garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials are urging residents against setting off illegal fireworks.