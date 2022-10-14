FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department made an appearance on Friday at West Fresno’s Boys and Girls Club Carnival.

“I am excited to show our young people they have a support system in Fresno that adults like us spend their whole lives protecting them, and they can trust us. The West Fresno Club is already doing great things in the community,” says Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis.

Fire Chief Donis along with other fire crew members interacted with youth and participated in various activities to show them they have a supportive community.

Chief Donis spoke to them about making good choices and how to keep themselves safe from fires while the fire crew grilled up some barbeque for the kids. They also grew in excitement as they explored the crew’s fire truck.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County is a non-profit community-based organization that seeks to inspire youth to reach their full potential as responsible, caring citizens. Each of these clubs are placed in neighborhoods of substantial economic and social need.

“It is important for our club members to meet the leaders of our community. It inspires them, empowers them, and allows them to dream big. Chief Donis is going to make a bigger impact than she realizes,” says Tiara Rodriques, West Fresno Club Program Director.