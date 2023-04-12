FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, officials with the Fresno Fire Department say.

According to authorities, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Fresno Fire Department received a call reporting a fire that had broken out in a residential structure.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the say found that the fire started in the garage, close to the entry door of the home. They also said the suspect identified as 48-year-old Diane Marie Reyna, who was involved in a domestic disturbance, turned herself in at the scene.

Reyna was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, according to the Fresno Fire Department.