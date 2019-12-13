Fresno Fire wins an award from PETA for dog rescue

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A weekend dog rescue has earned Fresno Fire Department an award from animal rights organization PETA.

The incident on Dec. 8 took place on First Avenue and McKinley Avenue after crews say they received a call about the dog stuck in the canal.

“Thanks to a compassionate caller and Fresno’s firefighters, this dog has gone from exhausted and alone to on his way to a happy home,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange.

As well as a framed certificate, PETA will also send Fresno Fire Department a box of vegan cookies and a copy of The Engine 2 Diet, which details a Texan firefighter’s 28-day plan for staying in shape eating vegan meals.

