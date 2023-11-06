FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As many in the Central Valley are switching to electric vehicles, the Fresno Fire Department has started a new committee to tackle electric vehicle fires.

Fires like the one on Sunday, where an EV inside a southeast Fresno garage caught fire dealing significant damage to the home.

Due to the lithium-ion batteries inside electric vehicles, they can be extremely difficult to extinguish and can cause extreme problems for firefighters.

Now, with recommendations from a new Fresno Fire committee investigating the best EV fire practices, firefighters have taken a different approach.

“There is a potential for those batteries to kind of send debris flying as the fire accelerates. So, we want our fire engines to be spaced further away,” said Fresno Fire Captain Shane Brown. “Additionally, with that is, we are really gonna emphasize wearing our masks because the fumes that come off of these batteries when they burn are highly toxic.”

Brown is part of the new EV fire committee and says while the fires can be rare, they typically start with a severe crash that compromises the battery.

Other times, it may be a user charging error or a factory defect.

He says these batteries burn not only longer, but hotter, which leads to an extreme use of resources to extinguish them.

“If you have a smaller fire, let’s say it’s maybe gonna take a few thousand gallons, which is a significant amount,” said Brown. “A standard car that has a gas engine, you put those out with maybe a couple hundred gallons of water.”

He says the high-intensity toxic fires aren’t particularly common, but as more EVs hit the road, the department’s new committee will look at every way to best attack them.

“We put together a handful of people in our department that we feel are capable and motivated to figure out the best way to fight these fires, to protect the public, to mitigate the emergency, and then turn over a scene that’s safe,” he said.