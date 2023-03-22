FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several members of the Fresno Fire Department were kept busy Wednesday afternoon, putting out a residential fire.

Officials say around 2:33 p.m., Fresno Fire received a dispatch call for a house fire. The fire was located on the inside of an unoccupied dwelling.

Officials say there were no reported injuries to either firefighters or civilians.

Fresno Fire is asking residents to report any suspicious activity in or around an empty or boarded-up house, to call 911 to report it.