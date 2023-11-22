FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over the last five years, the Fresno Fire Department has responded to 16 house calls on the Thanksgiving holiday. Seven of those 16 happened last year.

It’s a number Fresno Fire does not want to see that high again. Firefighters say they are ready to respond to any call that comes in.

“We ran the number for the last five years,” said Josh Sellers, Fresno Fire Public Information Officer. “We’ve had 16 structure fires, seven of which were last year alone. So, we need to do a little bit better.”

The fire department is always giving out tips to have a safe holiday, but most of them boil down to common sense.

“Turn the burner off, turn the range off whatever we’re using. Turn the oven off,” said Sellers, addressing what to do in case of an emergency. “Get everyone out of the house and call 911.”

There’s plenty you can do to make sure your holiday cooking is safe.

“Make sure you have a clean work area. It’s a convenient location because I can grab it, but it becomes a fire hazard so it’s a good idea to have it a safe distance away,” he said.

Fires like the one at an apartment complex on Peach Avenue in Fresno last Thanksgiving, happened because hot cooking oil was left unattended.

“You want to have a lid, know which size lid fits on that, just in case there is a fire in that pot, what we want to do, is turn the burner off, slide the lid over, and what it essentially does is suffocate it, and the fire will go out,” said Sellers. “Maybe a cooking sheet that we can slide over and that will essentially act as a lid also.”

Never use water to put out a grease fire, and having a fire extinguisher handy is a must.

“Wanna have [an extinguisher] in a location in your house that you can easily get to,” said Sellers. “[I] Highly encourage you to have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and that you know how to use it.”

Another big tip, for residents who are going to deep fry a turkey is to make sure to do it outside in an open area, and never deep fry a frozen turkey. Always let it thaw out first.

If there is an emergency, Fresno Fire is ready to respond, just call 911.