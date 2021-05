FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department is already predicting a busy summer, but there are things they say you can do to keep fire incidents from occurring in your living space.

Fresno Fire official Shane Brown said one thing you can do is to make sure your smoke detectors are working and know when to change your batteries. Additionally Brown says you can speak to family members and develop an exit plan. Also, he says it’s a good idea to always have a fire extinguisher handy.