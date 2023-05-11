FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With hot weather in the forecast by the weekend the Fresno Fire Department is urging everyone to stay out of the Fresno Canals.

The more than 700 miles of canals throughout Fresno are full of freezing, swift-flowing water, runoff from the massive snowmelt.

“This year especially the water is rushing faster through the canal and higher through the canal and it poses a safety risk,” said Christine Wilson with the Fresno Fire Department.

This warning comes after two bodies were discovered in Fresno canals. One body was found Thursday in the Houghton canal near Marks Avenue. The cause of death has not been determined.

Then on May 1, a man’s body was found near Cherry and American Avenues. Rescuers tried to save him but it was too late.

“Our Fresno Fire Water Rescue team in an attempt to rescue this individual out of the canal but was unsuccessful,” said Wilson.

First responders say the water may look inviting but is dangerous even for those who are professionally trained.

“Anytime we send one of our Fresno firewater team rescuers into the water it poses a risk to their safety as well they are professionally trained they do have the specialized equipment to get somebody out,” Wilson continued.