Fresno Fire dive team search vehicle spotted in west Fresno canal, no one found inside

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Members of the Fresno Fire Department’s dive team searched a vehicle found in a west Fresno canal Saturday morning and reported no one was found inside.

The fire department said reports came in around 10:40 a.m. about the vehicle stuck in a canal along Nielsen Avenue, between Hughes and Tielman avenues.

Officials are not sure how the vehicle ended up in the canal but crews are working to retrieve it from the water.

Fresno Fire Water Rescue Team was able to quickly search and confirm that no one was trapped inside this vehicle. It is unknown how the vehicle ended up in the canal but crews are now working on a plan to retrieve it from the water. #fresnofire pic.twitter.com/hbhC4Lo4LM — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 30, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.