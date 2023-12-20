FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department announced a name for one of their stations as there were over one thousand fire-relate calls in 2023.

Station 4, is also known as the “Fire Factory” due to the large volume of working structure fires they respond to. In 2023 alone, Station 4 has responded to 1,199 fire-related calls according to the Fresno Fire Department.

This does not include medical aids or other types of emergencies. Station 4 is located at 3065 E. Iowa and is staffed daily by a crew of seven.

This station is home to Engine 4, Squad 4, and Safety 1. OES Hazmat 52 is also stored here.