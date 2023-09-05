FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Fire officials say they are honored to welcome and host 10 Firefighters who are visiting from Belgium.

The Belgian firefighters will be riding alongside Fresno Fire Department crews and will have the opportunity to experience Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department plans to show them the Fresno community – along with networking and exploring the operational differences between agencies.

The Fresno Fire Department says they will be hosting their colleagues from Belgium over the coming week – including possibly being taught how to cook the perfect Belgian waffle. The fire department adds that the secret recipe will be revealed on their social media pages.