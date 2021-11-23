Fresno Fire Department serves up tips on safely deep-frying turkey this Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department held a demonstration to showcase the dangers of incorrectly deep frying a turkey this Thanksgiving.
In a video posted to Facebook, firefighters dunked a turkey attached to a pole into a pot of hot oil, causing a huge fireball to erupt.
To avoid fires, officials say it is important to set your fryer up on even ground, well away from any structures, plants, or overhead trees.
Firefighters also urge the public to make sure they have the appropriate sized pot for their turkeys. The turkey should be able to fit easily inside the pot.
In the event of a fire, officials say it is important to call 911 immediately and not try to attempt to extinguish it with water.
You can read more tips from the Fresno Fire Department on deep frying turkeys below:
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby. Make sure it is “Class B” rated for flammable liquid fires.
- Do not overfill your pot with oil. Place the bird in an empty pot and cover with water. Remove the turkey and mark the water level. Use that mark to determine the level of oil.
- Keep all children and pets away from the cooking area.
- Wear appropriate clothing with long sleeves, pants, close toed shoes, and gloves.
- Once the fire is lit, do not leave the fryer unattended.
- Use a fryer thermometer to maintain the proper oil temperature. If the oil is too hot, turn off the flame.
- Make sure your turkey is completely thawed and dry.