Fresno Fire Department serves up tips on safely deep-frying turkey this Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department held a demonstration to showcase the dangers of incorrectly deep frying a turkey this Thanksgiving.

In a video posted to Facebook, firefighters dunked a turkey attached to a pole into a pot of hot oil, causing a huge fireball to erupt.

To avoid fires, officials say it is important to set your fryer up on even ground, well away from any structures, plants, or overhead trees.

Firefighters also urge the public to make sure they have the appropriate sized pot for their turkeys. The turkey should be able to fit easily inside the pot.

In the event of a fire, officials say it is important to call 911 immediately and not try to attempt to extinguish it with water.

You can read more tips from the Fresno Fire Department on deep frying turkeys below: