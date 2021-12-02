Fresno fire crews working to extinguish 2 separate fires on opposite ends of town

Firefighters at the scene of a structure fire on East Braly Avenue and South Sarah Street.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are working to extinguish two working fires on opposite ends of town Thursday night, according to Fresno fire officials.

Just after 7:00 p.m., fire personnel from the Fresno Fire Department responded to the area of West Acacia and North Hayes avenues for reports of a working residential fire.

Roughly six minutes later, fire officials say crews responded to the area of East Braly Avenue and South Sarah Street for another working fire with reports of people possibly still in the structure.

Firefighters at the Braly and Sarah incident say all residents inside the structure were able to safely exit the residence before crews arrived on scene. No injuries have been reported at this incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities say a second alarm has been requested for both fires as crews work to extinguish the flames.

Fresno fire officials also say traffic is currently blocked on Hayes Avenue south of Shaw Avenue and north of Acacia Avenue and medical aid response has been suspended at this time.

This story will be updated.