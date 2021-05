FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews took a moment away from a record-setting year for fires and helped out a feline friend in Fresno Friday.

Fresno Fire Department officials say they used the “jaws of life” in a creative way to help un-wedge the kitty from the tree without hurting either one.

Officials say the Fresno Fire Department has responded to a total of 17,636 calls for service in 2021 so far, 2,908 of them being fires.