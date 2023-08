FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews responded to an office building fire Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say it started just before 6:00 a.m. near Fresno and Barstow avenues. Crews say the fire started in a doorway outside of the building and spread to the attic.

Investigators say they were able to keep the damage from spreading beyond a small portion of the roof.

No injuries were reported.