FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire investigators say they are searching for information after two suspicious garage fires blocks away Thursday morning.

Investigators say they responded to the area of Balch Avenue and 3rd Street around 5:00 a.m. for a garage fire. Twenty minutes later fire crews say they responded to a second garage fire about a block away, near Mono Avenue and 3rd Street.

Firefighters say it appears both fires were set outside of the garages. Crews quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.