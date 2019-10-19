Fresno fire crews battle two blazes less than a mile from each other

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire officials said a pair of early morning suspicious blazes less than a mile from each other in southeast Fresno kept crews busy Saturday.

Firefighters first responded to a commercial fire at Cedar and Ventura avenues just before 4 a.m., Fresno Fire Spokesman Robert Castillo said. The blaze started outside the building and had spread inside.

The second fire occurred minutes later around 4:15 a.m. at a boarded-up vacant house on 8th Street and Liberty Avenue. The blaze started inside and had spread through the house.

FFD UPDATE: 36 Firefighters are currently battling 2 working structure fires in Southeast Fresno. pic.twitter.com/olwdNzEu7m — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) October 19, 2019

Castillo said both fires continue to be under investigation due to suspicious circumstances. It was unknown whether the commercial building was an occupied business at the time.

A total of 36 firefighters were assigned to battle both fires.

