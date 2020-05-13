Fresno fire crews battle trash compactor fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews knocked down a trash compacter fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. behind the Ross Store at Shaw and Feland avenues.

Fresno Battalion Chief Bob Camp said, “We did have some smoke intrusion into the building again there is no fire in the building; the fire was contained in the trash compactor.”

It’s unknown how the fire started.

