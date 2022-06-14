FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire Chief Kerri L. Donis announced her intent to retire during a budget meeting Monday.

Chief Donis says she will retire in March of 2023 after 27 years with the Fresno Fire Department and 9 years as chief.

Donis gave an enormous thank you to the mayor and the city manager during the hearing. Donis is the city’s first female fire chief.

According to the city, the Fresno Fire department was established in 1877, the FFD is one of the oldest fire departments in the United States and the largest department in the Central Valley.