FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department’s model 34 engine has been featured in the BME 2024 Calendar’s cover, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Fresno Fire Department says they have two of the Brush Engines, and they are strategically located at Stations 3 and 15.

Courtesy: Mark Martinez.

Firefighters say the apparatus is invaluable during fire season because it gives them the ability to fight fires in terrains that may be difficult to access otherwise.

BME Fire Trucks officials say the model was built in 2020 and would fall closely under the standard Targhee model.

To take a look at the BME calendar featuring the Fresno Fire Department Brush Engine, click here.

BME Fire Trucks has manufactured apparatus for CAL FIRE, BLM, USFS, and municipal fire departments across the US.