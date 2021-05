FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire crews are battling a fire in the Tower District Thursday morning where reports are at least two homes are on fire and the roof on one has collapsed.

The four-alarm fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. near Wilson and Olive avenues.

One firefighter was injuried during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation and both homes were a total loss, accourding to Fresno Fire.

This is a developing story.