FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire was kept busy Wednesday morning after three separate fires broke out across the area.

Officials say around 3:15 a.m., the first fire broke out on the second floor inside a unit of the Altos West apartment complex near Marks and Weber.

Firefighters say several people were evacuated from the complex and four families were displaced.

About 15 minutes later, crews say they were called to a fire at a business complex on Blackstone and Princeton.

Firefighters say they were able to keep most of the damage limited to one unit of the complex.

Officials say no one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived and that there were multiple fires in the unit.

The third fire happened shortly after the second fire at a different apartment complex, located in a complex on Shields and Valentine.

Officials say the cause of all three fires is unknown and all three remain under investigation.