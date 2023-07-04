FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What seemed like a normal vegetation fire call quickly escalated into a residential fire near downtown Fresno Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 5:40 p.m. they responded to northbound Highway 41 near M Street for a call about a fire along the embankment.

Upon arrival, fire crews report they found a well-developed vegetation fire across the long embankment on the south side of the highway.

The fire spread so quickly that it began to ignite neighboring trees, including pines which officials say tend to escalate fires quickly due to the many oils that burn rapidly and send off lots of embers. The fire was spreading so fast it had become almost too overwhelming for crews on scene.

Additional resources were called and as they waited for them, firefighters say the downwind embers flew on top of an adjacent house about 200 feet from the initial fire.

Due to the condition of the home with dry vegetation surrounding the porch and on the roof, a fire was ignited and quickly spread into the home, according to Fresno Fire.

In total, officials say 40 firefighters with assistance from a drill school were able to take control of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.