FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents of a Fresno apartment complex have been displaced after it caught on fire Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say around 5:15 p.m. they received calls of a shed on fire at 441 S. Dearing Avenue and dispatched a box alarm. Upon arrival, they found the fire was on the second story of an apartment complex and upgraded the response for an apartment fire.

Firefighters say they found the fire had spread from a storage utility room into the attic of a 10-unit apartment complex. After cutting into the roof to gain better access, the fire was eventually contained and extinguished.

Fresno Fire says two of the units were affected by the fire, but unfortunately displaced all residents of the whole complex. In total, 11 adults and seven children have been displaced.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Fresno Fire Department reassures that all of the residents have been put in contact with American Red Cross for assistance.